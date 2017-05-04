New U.S. Ag Secretary to make first policy speech in Iowa

The new U.S. Agriculture Secretary is going to visit here Friday.

Former Georgia governor Sonny Perdue was sworn in last week as the new U.S. Ag Secretary and now has announced he will make his first major farm policy speech at an ag business near the central Iowa town of Nevada.

Perdue plans to tour the Couser Cattle Company and host a farmer’s town hall meeting. Couser is a diverse company that raises cattle, crops. Perdue replaces former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack who served as U.S. Ag Secretary for eight years under president Obama. There’s speculation an Iowa could join Perdue’s department.

Current Iowa Agriculture Secretary Bill Northey was asked about it last week and said he would seriously consider a position at U.S. Ag if it were offered.

Perdue will give his speech Friday at 10 a.m., and then will host the town hall meeting.

Photo courtesy of the U.S.D.A.