New U.S. Agriculture Secretary praises Iowa cattle producers

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue visited a cattle growing operation near the central Iowa town of Nevada today .

Perdue praised the operation of the Couser Cattle Company, and the American beef industry in general. “If our young people of America were as vaccinated, healthy, as cared for, fed as well, we wouldn’t have a problem with health in America today. So, that’s a testament to what you are doing to these cattle,” according to Perdue.

He told a crowd of around 200 that he is going to China with Governor Terry Branstad to open up the American beef import market there. Perdue credits Iowans for making trade with China possible.

“What you all did here in Iowa in 1984 is having impact in 2017,” Perdue says. “You know what you did? You were hospitable to a group of five young Chinese men who came to Iowa to learn what was the magic and the majesty of American agriculture.” One of those men later became the president of China and is a friend of Governor Branstad, and one of the reasons Branstad is set to become ambassador to China.

Perdue promised to get Iowa beef exports into China. “These are technical discussions that are tough — but we are going to stay at it — because people do business with people,” Perdue explains. “And we want them to trust us that we are sending them a healthy, wholesome product. We are going to bring them to places like the Couser family and show them how that beef is produced. We are going to take them to the processors and show them how it’s handled there.” The former governor of Georgia held a town hall meeting with farmers after his remarks.