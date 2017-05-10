Farmers took advantage of dry weather with lots of planting time

Iowa farmers are putting in some long hours, taking advantage of good weather, to get all their crops planted.

Robert Lynch, who farms north of Fort Dodge, says he worked nearly around the clock on Sunday and finished planting one of his corn fields early Monday morning.

“We pushed pretty hard and planted 18 to 20 hours, just trying to keep ahead,” Lynch said. The U.S.D.A.’s weekly crop update shows 52 percent of the state’s corn acreage was planted as of Sunday. That’s about a week behind last year’s pace, but just a little later than average.

“The corn is probably right on line. If we try to get in by the sixth to eighth of May to get our corn finished up, and turn right around and do the beans, it’s probably right on line,” Lynch said. “The beans will be good to get in this early too.”

The report shows statewide that 9 percent of the soybean acreage is planted. That’s about two days behind average.

(Thanks to Dean Borg, Iowa Public Radio)