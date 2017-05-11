Newton man dies after fall in rural Haverhill

A central Iowa man apparently fell to his death on Wednesday.

First responders from Haverhill in southern Marshall County were called to a rural location where a man was found on the ground around 9:30 in the morning. Marshall County Sheriff Steve Hoffman identifies the man as 66-year-old Larry Van Wyngarden of Newton. He died at the scene.

Sheriff Hoffman says it appears Van Wyngarden fell from a trailer that was hauling feed and may have hit his head. Van Wyngarden worked at the Heartland Co-op in Newton

(By Chuck Shockley, KFJB, Marshalltown)