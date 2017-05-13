Study funded by Pork Producers Association shows industry impact

Most everyone in the country associates Iowa with raising hogs, but a new study aims to demonstrate just how vital the pork industry is to Iowa’s economy.

Pat McGonegle, is CEO of the Iowa Pork Producers Association, which funded the study, the results of which are being forwarded to decision makers at all levels.

“We’re sharing this information not only with legislators and elected officials, but also with local thought leaders and elected officials,” McGonegle says, “because a lot of times we don’t take the time to look at what the impact is of pork production, processing and harvesting is to the state.” The study looks at the statewide picture and takes a closer look at some areas where pork production is prominent.

“We not only did a statewide economic impact study, but we also looked at a significant number, about 25 counties, spread out throughout the state,” McGonegle says. “The pork industry is in rural Iowa and we were trying to make sure that we caught a fair picture of what goes on throughout the state, but actually in individual areas, too.” The report says the state’s pork industry contributed to $36.7 billion in sales with slightly more than one-third for swine production. It also found $18.3 billion or nearly half of economic revenue is from the harvest of pigs and another $5.4 billion from pork processing.

“When we look at pork production, processing and the complete package of what pork does for the state, it generates over 141,000 jobs across the state which is a significant impact,” he says. “In fact, if we put all that, people or jobs in one city it would be the second largest city in the state.” The report also found the Iowa pork industry generates $756 million in state and local taxes every year. The study was conducted in late 2016 by Decision Innovation Solutions of Urbandale.

(By Dennis Morrice, KLEM, Le Mars)