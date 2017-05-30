Three hurt when two motorcycles crashed

Three people were injured when two motorcycles collided Sunday, just north of Grundy Center.

It happened at about 2:30 Sunday afternoon. A couple from Altoona were going west on a county road. A man from Dike was going south on Highway 14.

The motorcycle coming off the county road didn’t yield to the southbound motorcyle according to the Iowa Highway Patrol.

The couple from Altoona were taken to the hospital in Grundy Center. The other motorcyclist was taken to a hospital in Waterloo. The Iowa State Patrol report indicated both motorcycles had “disabling damage” and were towed away.

The report had no information about whether the three people injured had been wearing helmets.