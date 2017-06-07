Medical condition leads to I-35 crash in Worth County

A construction worker had a close call Tuesday afternoon in north-central Iowa’s Worth County.

The Highway Patrol says a van driven by 60-year-old Dean McFadden of Shakopee, Minnesota, plowed into a construction zone on Interstate 35 as McFadden was having a medical condition. The van hit a piece of construction equipment, throwing a worker off.

That worker, 27-year-old Isaak Cervantes of Denison was rushed to a Mason City hospital for treatment of his injuries. There’s no word on the van driver’s condition.