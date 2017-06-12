One person dead following police shootings in Montrose, North English

There have been two officer-involved shootings in Iowa in the past 48 hours, one of them was fatal.

Lee County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a shooting this morning while responding to a burglary call at a mobile home just after 1 a.m. in Montrose. Officers fired and a male suspect was wounded and taken to the hospital. Neither his name nor his condition have been released.

Also, late Saturday night, Williamsburg police and Iowa County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in North English. Authorities say 53-year-old Robin Blaylock of North English was shot and killed.

The DCI has been called in to investigate both cases.

