Manpower survey ranks Iowa job market tops in the country

Iowa’s job market is among the best in the nation, according to results of a Manpower survey released today.

Manpower spokesperson Kathy Joblinske says they surveyed Iowa business leaders about their hiring intentions over the third quarter of 2017.

“From July to September, 29 percent of the companies interviewed plan to hire more employees, while one-percent expect to reduce their payrolls,” Joblinske said. “Another 66 percent expect to maintain their current workforce levels.” That gives Iowa a “Net Employment Outlook” of 28 percent for Q-3. Iowa barely trails a neighboring state for the best employment outlook in the nation.

“Nebraska is coming in with the best employment outlook at 29 percent,” Joblinske said. Iowa’s net employment outlook of 28 percent is up from 18 percent in the survey released three months ago.

“And a year ago, for Q3, we were looking at 19 percent Net Employment Outlook – so, up significantly from both of those previous reports,” Joblinske said. Nationally, Manpower surveyed around 11,000 employers. The net employment outlook for the entire U.S. in the third quarter is 17 percent.