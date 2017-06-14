Sanders ‘sickened’, man ID’d as shooter volunteered in Iowa for Sanders campaign

The person law enforcement identified as the man who shot at Republican congressmen this morning “apparently volunteered” in Iowa for Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign, according to Sanders.

Senator Sanders issued a statement, saying he is “sickened by this despicable act.”

Multiple media are reporting the shooter’s name is James T. Hodgkinson and President Trump has said the man died. The Washington Post talked with a St. Louis man who had commented on Hodgkinson’s Facebook posts. That man said he met Hodgkinson in the Quad Cities after the two volunteered to go door-to-door for Bernie Sanders.

Sanders said in his statement that violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and he condemned the shooting “in the strongest possible terms.” Sanders said real change happens through “nonviolent action and anything else runs against our most deeply held American values.”