SBA loans available for disaster victims in Fremont and Mills counties

Homeowners, renters and business owners in southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska who had damage during severe weather almost a month ago may qualify for federal aid.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has declared a disaster for the storms, tornadoes and high winds June 12th through the 16th. SBA spokesman Rick Jenkins says they’re long-term, low-interest loans.

“It’s one of the quirks of the SBA’s program,” Jenkins says. “Not only do we help businesses rebuild and recover with loans of up to $2-million to repair or replace damages they incurred as a result of a disaster, but also we help homeowners and renters.”

The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in Fremont and Mills counties in Iowa and in Cass, Lancaster, Otoe, Sarpy and Saunders counties in Nebraska. “A homeowner could borrow up to $200,000 to repair or replace their primary residence,” Jenkins says, “and homeowners and renters can borrow up to $40,000 to replace personal property that was lost in the disaster.”

The interest rates are very low, according to Jenkins, one-point-nine percent for homeowners and renters, and 3.2 percent for businesses, with terms up to 30 years. An SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center is opening Thursday in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, but Iowans with damage don’t necessarily have to make the drive.

“There’s three ways to apply for a loan: You can come into the center, sit down and talk to our customer service reps, you can call the toll-free 800-number and our customer service representatives will help you through the application process while you’re on the phone, or you can do it online yourself.” For help, call the SBA at (800) 659-2955 or visit https: disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.