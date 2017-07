A northeast Iowa murder suspect is in custody in Illinois.

Charles City Police accuse 26-year-old Antoine Williams in the shooting death of another man last Friday night at an apartment building on the city’s southeast side. The victim, 36-year-old Nathaniel Fleming, is from Mason City. Williams was finally captured last night by police in Chicago.

Police had recently located the vehicle Williams was believed to be driving in Waterloo.

(By Chris Berg, KCHA, Charles City)