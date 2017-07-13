Baby girl turned over to the state under Safe Haven law

The Iowa Department of Human Services reports a newborn girl born July 6, 2017, at an Iowa hospital was released to the custody of the DHS under the state’s Safe Haven law.

It is the 28th time since the law went into effect. A court hearing to terminate parental rights will be held within a month. Other details about the child are withheld in order to protect the identity of the parents and child.

The law give parents the option of handing over custody of babies age 14 days or younger without fear of prosecution for abandonment. The parent, or their authorized representative, can leave the newborn at a hospital or health care facility, and can remain anonymous.