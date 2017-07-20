Nineteen arrests in major FBI/local police sweep in Waterloo

The FBI and Waterloo police coordinated major raids in Waterloo on Wednesday.

Guns were swept off the streets of Waterloo. Cars and cash, allegedly the spoils from drug sales, were confiscated. Nineteen people were detained. Waterloo police and federal authorities worked together to conduct the large raid. Waterloo police were seen accompanied by FBI agents.

The arrests were connected to an investigation into drug sales in Waterloo that began in 2015 and included a federal wiretap, court records state.

(Reporting by Bob Foster, KCNZ, Cedar Falls)