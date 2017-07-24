Truck trailer in Texas where people died had Iowa license plates

There’s an Iowa connection to the weekend deaths of 10 people in a human trafficking case in Texas.

Nine people were found dead in a tractor-trailer in a Walmart parking lot in San Antonio on Sunday, and another died later. The tractor-trailer had Iowa license plates which are registered to Pyle Transportation, a trucking company based in Schaller.

Thirty others were said to be alive, but suffering from heat-related conditions. The truck reportedly didn’t have a functioning air conditioning system and temperatures were over 100 degrees. The truck driver was arrested.

(By Ryan Thompson, KAYL, Storm Lake)