Vandalism of renovated Marshalltown ‘Roundhouse’

Police in Marshalltown are investigation a case in which a stolen truck plowed into doors of the Marshalltown Roundhouse at Marshalltown High School.

The Marshalltown Police Department got called to the scene at 4:15 Friday morning. A stolen pick up truck had crashed into the north doors of the Marshalltown Roundhouse, a facility that was refurbished just a year ago. There was no one in the vehicle.

Buildings and grounds crews worked to secure the building as soon as they could. No activities at the school were interfered with. Repairs are dependent upon the availability of glass and door frames.

(Reporting by Chuck Shockley, KFJB, Marshalltown)