Mason City man faces charges after motorcycle chase

A Mason City man is under arrest after a motorcycle pursuit early this morning that went through three counties.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says they attempted to stop a motorcycle southeast of Mason City shortly before 12:50 a.m. The pursuit lasted for several miles on rural county roads, reaching speeds of at least 125 miles per hour. Thirty-one-year-old Robert Hartkopp was arrested near the intersection of State Highway 3 and Keystone Avenue in Butler County.

Hartkopp had a warrant out for his arrest in Cerro Gordo County and was charged with eluding law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, driving while suspended, and other misdemeanors. Hartkopp is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail. The Iowa State Patrol as well as the Butler and Franklin County Sheriff’s Departments assisted in the pursuit.

(By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)