Walkers and runners raise funds for Cedar Falls reserve police officer

More than 500 runners and walkers, along with hundreds of other supporters, turned out in Cedar Falls last night for a fundraiser to help local reserve police Officer Scott Sterrett and his family.

Officer Sterrett is dealing with stage-four pancreatic cancer. Steve Burrell, a New Hartford volunteer firefighter, ran the 3.1 miles in full fire gear. Burrell’s a big fan of Sterrett:

“Awesome guy. He’s a reserve officer for the Cedar Falls Police Department, meaning, like me, he’s got another job, he wears another hat. That part of his willingness to give to this community really shows why all of these people are here.”

Burrell finished the race in 37.5 minutes and donated a dollar for each person who finished ahead of him. Cedar Falls Mayor Jim Brown also participated in the event.

“Just a fantastic display of support not only for a great guy but a great citizen,” Mayor Brown says. “Being a reserve officer, there’s a nice tie with the city so it’s been a great showing from the community and the Cedar Valley at large for a great guy and a great cause.” More than $20,000 was raised for Officer Sterrett and his family.

(By Bob Foster, KCNZ, Cedar Falls)