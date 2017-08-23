Northwest IA firm plans to hire 200-300 new employees by mid-2019

A northwest Iowa business recently ranked among the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. plans to “nearly triple” its workforce.

GrapeTree Medical Staffing is based in Milford, in the Iowa Great Lakes region. It’s a temporary staffing agency for about a thousand health care facilities in Iowa and seven other states. The company plans to spend up to $20 million to expand its headquarters in Milford, with a completion date sometime in the summer of 2019.

Company officials say they’ll hire 200-300 new employees once that office space is ready. GrapeTree currently has about 90 staff in its home office. They work with nearly three-thousand nurses and other health care professionals who fill temporary openings in hospitals and other health facilities.

The GrapeTree company was launched in 1999 by a man who was a travelling nurse. GrapeTree now has contracts with half of all the health care facilities in Iowa to fill last-minute or long-term staffing shortages. Inc magazine recently ranked GrapeTree among its list of the 5000 fastest-growing companies in the country.