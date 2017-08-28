Des Moines police seek man in connection with death of man in fire

Des Moines police have identified the victim and a person of interest in the latest homicide case.

Des Moines police and fire units were called out last Friday afternoon to find two vehicles on fire and a man with severe burns over 90 percent of his body. Twenty-six-year-old Christopher Lenhart died on Sunday.

Police determined the Des Moines man was intentionally set on fire.

Detectives say they want to speak with 41-year-old Randy Miles, Jr., who they believe has “critical information” about the case.

This is Des Moines’ 23rd homicide this year. The capitol city had 13 murders in all of last year. This is now the worst run since 1978, when Des Moines had 27 murders.