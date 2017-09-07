Council Bluffs man, convicted of drug crimes in April, sentenced this week

A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison on a variety of drug-related convictions.

In April, a jury found 65-year-old William Henry Adkins guilty of conspiracy to distribute meth as well as two counts related to possession of the drug. Prosecutors said Adkins was responsible for selling or trying to sell about 23-hundred grams of meth. The scales and baggies he used to to prepare it for sale and the ledger he used to record sales were admitted into evidence. Adkins had a loaded handgun, too. As someone with a prior felony conviction, Adkins is barred from having a firearm, so he was convicted on a gun charge as well.

A woman from Council Bluffs who originally was a co-defendent in the case pleaded guilty in April to distribution of methamphetamine. Forty-year-old Windy Marie Hannon was sentenced last month to 12-and-a-half years in prison.