Hawkeyes and Cyclones set for 65th meeting

If Iowa State cares more about the Cy-Hawk series than Iowa that is news to Hawkeye coach Kirk Ferentz. Saturday’s game in Ames will be the 40th since the modern series began in 1977 and it will be the 28th that Ferentz has been a part of as either an assistant or head coach.

“I kind of found that insulting in some ways”, said Ferentz. “It is almost like you don’t care and that is really insulting to say anybody who competes in anything. It is big for anyone involved with Iowa fottball and it is a great series.”

Ferentz says it is a rivalry with unique qaulities. It matches in-state foes from two different power conferences and is played early in the season. Second-year Iowa State coach Matt Campbell says the Cyclones have made this game a priority.

“We have got a lot of respect for them and their program”, said Campbell. “But it is a big game and a big rivalry football game. It is something we talk about the majority of the year and put a lot of emphasis on it.”

Iowa has captured three of the last four games in the series, including a 42-3 win in Iowa City a year ago. Hawkeye sophomore tight end Noah Fant knew little about the series while growing up in Omaha but it did not take long his freshman year to discover how big the rivalry is.

“When we actually got into game week I understood that this is big”, said Fant. “Having that experience going into this year I am really looking forward to it.”

Iowa leads the all time series 42-22.