Deadline getting closer for Iowa-Nebraska game Hero nominations

The deadline is approaching to submit nominations for hometown heroes from Iowa and Nebraska who will be recognized during the Hawkeyes versus Huskers football game next month.

Tammy Lee, executive director of the North and Western Iowa chapter of the American Red Cross, says it’s become an annual tradition, singling out valuable local leaders in both states.

Lee says, “We’re looking for people who have given of themselves either in a lifesaving act or through service to their communities, gifts to others, that have been unrecognized largely.” She encourages residents in both states to fill out the simple online form and nominate someone for the award.

“We want you to look around to your friends and neighbors and see who is deserving of recognition,” Lee says. “If they’re selected, one person from Iowa, one person from Nebraska, they will be honored at the Heroes Game on the 24th of November.” That game will be played in Lincoln this year. Some of the previous years’ honorees have been recognized for heroic, life-saving acts.

Lee says, “We also have recognized folks who have taken on a number of children in their community, that have taken on special projects, that over time maybe haven’t done anything that would seem significant in terms of a single event, but people recognize they’re genuinely good people and that their community is a better place for having them in it.”

The Iowa and Nebraska heroes will receive tickets to the game at Memorial Stadium and on-field recognition. They will also have their names and hometowns inscribed on the Hy-Vee Heroes Game trophy.

The entry deadline is October 23rd. The winners will be made public on or around November 20th. Nominations can be made at: www.redcross.org/iowa

(Thanks to Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)