A western Iowa man will spent more than five years in federal prison on child pornography charges.

State and federal authorities began investigating Matthew Goodside in the summer of 2014. He was suspected of being a dealer of synthetic marijuana. Officials seized computers after a search of his home in Avoca and found pornographic photos and videos featuring children.

Goodside is 32 years old now. A federal judge has sentenced him to 63 months in prison for possession of child pornography.