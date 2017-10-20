State tax incentives approved for five expanding Iowa businesses

The Iowa Economic Development Authority has approved state incentives for business expansions in Cedar Falls, Charles City, Dubuque, Norway and Orange City.

All five projects are getting a tax break. State sales taxes will not be charged on any materials used in construction.

A Dubuque-based insurance company called Cottington and Butler promises to hire 20 more people once the expansion of its headquarters in Dubuque is done. BCI in Cedar Falls, formerly known as Hawkeye Corrugated Box, is expanding and expects to hire five more workers.

K2W in Orange City makes products for race cars and plans to bring 10 more people on the payroll after its expansion. The Zoetis plant in Charles City makes medicines and vaccines for animals. Six more people will be hired to work at the updated Charles City plant.

Frontier Natural Products Co-op in Norway, Iowa, processes organic herbs, spices and aromatherapy products. It’s putting up two new buildings and promises to hire two more people once the project’s done.

The insurance company expanding its headquarters in Dubuque is getting a direct, $80,000 grant from the state, in addition to the sales tax break.