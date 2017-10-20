Voting underway to select cover of next Iowa Travel Guide

A contest is underway to select the cover of the next Iowa Travel Guide. Iowa Tourism Office spokesperson Jessica O’Riley says Iowans can vote for one of four options.

“We have one of a couple shopping in downtown Mount Vernon, we’ve got people hiking in the Loess Hills in western Iowa, we’re showing off one of Iowa’s three whitewater parks – this one on the cover is in Manchester, and then we also have a nice image of some people paddleboarding at sunset on Gray’s Lake in Des Moines,” O’Riley said.

Iowans can check out the photos and vote for their favorite at traveliowa.com. Visitors to the website can vote daily through early next week. “Voting closes at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and we’ll announce the winner on Wednesday, October 25, at the Iowa Tourism Conference (in Sioux City) and on our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts,” O’Riley said.

The 2018 Iowa Travel Guide will be available in late January. More than 125,000 guides are distributed annually to travelers from every state and around the world. A photo of the Snake Alley Criterium in Burlington is on this year’s cover of the Iowa Travel Guide.