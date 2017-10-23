Head-on crash in Des Moines kills two, injures two

A weekend crash in central Iowa claimed two lives and left two other people badly hurt.

Des Moines police say a pickup truck was trying to pass slow traffic on a rural road and hit an on-coming SUV head-on.

The driver of the SUV, 56-year-old Kathryn Kinley, was killed, as was a passenger, 13-year-old Nariyo Lee — a friend of Kinley’s grandson.

That 12-year-old grandson, Kaden Kinley, survived the crash but is hospitalized in critical condition, as is the pickup’s driver, 28-year-old Ryan Rench.

All were from Des Moines.