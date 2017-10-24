Iowa Supreme Court temporarily blocks waiting period for abortion

A new state law on abortion remains on hold. The new law would require a 72-hour waiting period for abortions performed in Iowa. It was passed by the Republican-led legislature and approved in May by then-Governor Terry Branstad.

Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa sued immediately. A district court judge recently ruled the law met constitutional standards, but the ruling didn’t take effect for 30 days.

The Iowa Supreme Court is now extending the time for both sides in the case to file briefs. The state’s Supreme Court will eventually issue a ruling, but until then, the waiting period is blocked from taking effect.