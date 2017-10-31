Corn harvest still below 50% in latest crop report

Dry weather allowed farmers to make gains in the fields last week.

The weekly crop report from the U.S.D.A. says farmers had five days suitable for fieldwork last week and that allowed the corn harvest to move 44 percent complete compared to 23 percent the prior week.

That is still two weeks behind the five-year average and the east-central and south-east districts are the only ones to go over the 50 percent mark for the corn harvest.

The soybean harvest moved to 83 percent complete, up from 61 percent the previous week. That’s six days behind the statewide average and the crop report shows the south-west, south-central and south-east regions still have more than one third of their soybean crop to harvest.