Hawkeyes host No. 25 Maryland

The Iowa Hawkeyes try to bounce back from a lackluster effort in a loss at Northwestern when they host 25th ranked Maryland. The Terrapins are 4-1 in the Big Ten and 16-2 overall and moved into the national rankings after posting a victory at Illinois.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery says the Hawkeyes must contend with the Maryland guard tandem of junior Melo Trimble and freshman Anthony Cowan. They are averaging better than 28 points per game.

“They have really good guard play right now”, said McCaffery. “Great quickness and a lot of weapons so we have to be ready.”

McCaffery says 6-9 freshman Ryan Kriener has earned additional playing time. After scoring a total of 30 points in Iowa’s first 17 games the Spirit Lake native has scored 20 points the past two games and has made nine of 11 shots.

“He is a good shooter with great confidence in his ability to shoot the ball”, added McCaffery. “He is active and he is tough.”

Tip off is 6:04p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN.