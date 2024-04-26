Speaker says House GOP to seek UI, ISU, UNI tuition caps

Speaker Pat Grassley says if Republicans retain control of the Iowa House after the November election, they’ll push to limit tuition increases at the three state universities.

This spring, House Republicans proposed a 3% cap on future tuition increases, but it did not pass the Iowa Senate.

“I think in the past we’ve looked at tuition freezes and the problem is we’ve done those in such short increments that the institutions of higher education have enough reserves that they can withstand it,” Grassley said earlier today. “What we wanted to do is look at a more long term freeze which really should decrease the cost to deliver the education if you have to really sit down and think: ‘Well, over the next five years we’re limited to 3% growth,’ which our bill did, they’re really going to have to make sure they’re more efficient in delivery of education.”

Grassley said it’s about providing a level of financial certainty to students and parents. Tuition is covering a larger share of spending at Iowa, Iowa State and UNI as state support of the public universities has been declining. Grassley said legislators are providing adequate resources to the universities. He also cited shifting money from Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs on the campuses, which are being shut down, to scholarships for students earning degrees in high demand fields.

“We want to put our money into creating the next workforce. We know that’s an issue across the state,” Grassley said. “…That was a better use of the tax dollars.”

Grassley made his comment during taping of “Iowa Press” which airs tonight on Iowa PBS.