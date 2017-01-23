Iowa State looks to build momentum against Kansas State

The Iowa State Cyclones try to continue their climb in the Big 12 standings on Tuesday night when they host Kansas State. The Cyclones are coming off an overtime victory at Oklahoma and at 4-3 in league play are tied with the Wildcats and West Virginia in third place in the standings.

“Obviously it was a great win for us”, said Iowa State coach Steve Prohm. “We have got a big home game against a team that is playing as good as anybody in our league right now. It is a great opportunity and a great challenge for us.”

The win at Oklahoma was a major boost to Iowa State’s post season resume and says the Cyclones need to consistently play with the effort they displayed in Norman.

“We have a good basketball team”, added Prohm. “We have lost a ton of close games against to really good teams buy we have put some good wins together as well.”