Iowa home sales slowed in January

Home sales are a key economic indicator and sales cooled off across Iowa last month.

Just 2,028 homes were sold in Iowa during the first month of the year. That’s down from 2,107 home sales in January of 2016. The numbers come from the Iowa Association of Realtors (IAR) and president Cindy Miller blames inventory levels, in part, for the sales slowdown.

The number of homes on the market is down over 20-percent compared to a year ago. It was also extremely cold during much of January, which may’ve kept prospective buyers from doing a lot of shopping. The IAR reports the median price for a home sold in Iowa last month was $145,000, up from $135,000 a year ago.