No. 24 Cyclones celebrate Senior Night by hosting Oklahoma State

It will be an emotional night in Hilton Coliseum when Iowa State honors its seniors prior to the game against Oklahoma State. The 24th ranked Cyclones have won five straight games and at 11-5 have moved into second place in the Big-12 race.

“I love senior night and the emotion of it”, said Iowa State coach Steve Prohm. “I love honoring these guys and this senior class here is going to go down as one of the all-time greatest here for what they have been able to accomplish.”

The Cyclones beat the Cowboys 96-86 in Stillwater but the Cowboys are riding a five game winning streak of their own and enter 9-7 in the conference race.

“They probably don’t think they played their best game”, added Prohm. We have got to play our best game because it is a big game for both teams.”