Monticello 8-year-old dies in accident

A young child has died in an accident in Monticello.

The accident happened Wednesday afternoon shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of South Cedar Street and West Washington Street. The Iowa State Patrol says 8-year old Cassandra Rieken of Monticello was riding a tricycle on West Washington Street when it collided with the front of a van that was headed down South Cedar Street. Rieken died from her injuries.

The driver, 27-year old April Covel of Monticello, and a passenger in her van were not injured.

(Reporting by Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)