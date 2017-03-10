HGTV designer Vern Yip appearing at Iowa home show

A popular interior designer on cable TV home decorating shows is in central Iowa this weekend, offering tips to spruce up our rooms, houses and lives.

Vern Yip may be best known for his appearances on TLC’s “Trading Spaces” as well as on HGTV. Yip suggests making a list of long-term goals for your home, much like you would make long-term plans for your money or retirement.

“Whether you’re renting or if you’ve purchased, if you live in a tiny studio apartment or if you live in a 50,000 square foot mansion, these basic rules of design apply universally to everybody of all budgets,” Yip says. “These rules really are designed to help you transform your house into even more of a home.” Designers frequently encounter people who are reluctant to take the leap, either due to the money involved, the work required, or they’re just averse to change.

“I do understand that people suffer from design paralysis,” Yip says. “It’s a big deal, a much bigger deal than purchasing a sweater or a new pair of shoes. When you buy a sofa or repaint your walls, it’s a pretty big investment financially and also an investment in your time. You want to get it right.” The 48-year-old Yip was born in Hong Kong and runs a design studio in Atlanta. His newest book, “Vern Yip’s Design Wise: Your Smart Guide to a Beautiful Home,” provides a pathway to improving the appearance, the efficiency and the comfort level of your space.

“I understand why people are hesitant but I want your home to feel like a physical manifestation of you,” Yip says. “When you get it right, you should be able to walk through that front door with the biggest smile on your face, more so than any five-star resort.”

Yip is appearing at the Des Moines Home and Outdoor Living Show, running today through Sunday at the Iowa Events Center near downtown Des Moines.