Aurelia teen dies, twin sister injured in accident

The Iowa state patrol reports a teen girl died in an accident near Aurelia in which her teen sister was driving Wednesday morning,

The State Patrol report says 15-year-old Natalie Peterson of Cherokee was driving north in an Impala and as she approached an uncontrolled intersection and she failed to yield to another driver.

The other driver, 30 year old Andrew Bierman of Aurelia, was driving a Silverado pickup which stuck the passenger side of the Peterson car causing both vehicles to land in the ditch. Fifteen-year-old Nicole Peterson — the twin sister of Natalie — died at the scene. Natalie and Bierman were treated for minor injuries.

(Reporting by Nikki Thunder, KCHE, Cherokee)