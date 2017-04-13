Complaints of unwanted touching lead to massage therapist’s license suspension

The Iowa Department of Public Health’s Board of Massage Therapy has issued an emergency order suspending the license of a Des Moines massage therapist.

The suspension follows complaints issued by two clients of Caleb Lee, alleging unwanted sexual contact by Lee during a massage. The first complaint came from a women for an alleged incident of unwanted touching in August of 2016. The second complaint also was filed by a woman for an alleged incident in February of 2017.

The Board of Massage Therapy says it its order that the matter has been fully investigated and the information obtained ensures that the board is proceeding on reliable information. The board suspended Lee’s license indefinitely, saying his continued practice as a licensed massage therapist poses an immediate danger to the public health, safety, or welfare. The board will hold a hearing on the issue on May 17th.

Here’s the suspension order: Caleb Lee suspension PDF