Metallica to play benefit for The Native Fund

Another benefit for the Ashton Kutcher and Dallas Clark-founded Native Fund will involve metal music giants Metallica.

The Native Fund is a non-profit organization designed to help Iowans during disaster relief. Metallica will headline the benefit concert at the Iowa Speedway in Newton on Friday, June 9.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday (April 21) at 10 a.m via ticketmaster.com. Last August, country singer Blake Shelton headlined a similar benefit concert for the Native Fund at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.



