Synthetic drugs lead to discipline for 5 inmates at State Penitentiary

Five inmates are being punished in connection with the discovery of dangerous drugs making the rounds in the Iowa State Penitentiary.

The union that represents a majority of state workers issued a news release on April 14 about “a rising drug problem” at Iowa’s maximum security prison in Fort Madison.

AFSCME Council 61 president Danny Homan said a few inmates had “near death” overdoses from the synthetic drug K-2. The Iowa Department of Corrections later confirmed the presence of synthetic drugs and announced “changes in procedures to intercept the contraband.”

Now, prison officials say five prisoners have been found guilty of violating institutional rules and have received disciplinary sanctions. They’re identified as Justin Carder, George Deason, Anthony Koehloeffer, Martin Moon, and Ryan Trowbridge.