Man accused of killing Pottwattamie County deputy appears in court

The jail inmate accused of killing a Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s deputy Monday was in a Douglas County, Nebraska courtroom today. A judge set bond at $10 million for Wesley Correa-Carmenaty.

In Nebraska, he’s facing charges that include kidnapping. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine doubts Correa-Carmenaty will be in Nebraska long.

“The defendant will be back in court (Thursday) at 1 p.m. and I anticipate at that time that he is going to wave extradition back to Iowa,” Kleine said. If that happens, Kleine said they will dismiss charges in Douglas County and Correa-Carmenaty will return to Iowa, where he’ll face first-degree murder and other charges.

Correa-Carmenaty was captured in Omaha Monday after he allegedly wrestled a gun away from deputies, killed Deputy Mark Burbridge, and shot and injured Deputy Pat Morgan. He then escaped the jail in Council Bluffs with a transport van. Correa-Carmenaty shot another man in Council Bluffs and carjacked a woman, who was let go at a liquor store.

Correa-Carmenaty crashed her car and was then taken into custody. At his court hearing today Correa-Carmenaty was surrounded by officers and wore handcuffs and ankle shackles that were connected to a chain at his waist.

“We’ve got a person who has a history here that’s very dangerous, so the sheriff’s office and correctional facility will do everything they can to make sure everybody’s safe,” Kleine said.

The violence on Monday morning followed a sentencing hearing for Correa-Carmenaty. He was sentenced to 45 years in prison for a 2016 killing. He attacked the deputies as they were escorting him back into the jail.

(Karla James also contributed to this story.)