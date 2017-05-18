Griswold High School graduate dies in Nebraska accident

A southwest Iowa girl who was set to go through graduation ceremonies at Griswold High School this weekend died in a traffic crash in northeast Nebraska on Wednesday afternoon.

Griswold superintendent Dave Henrichs confirms 18-year-old Sarah Hubert was originally from Norfolk, Nebraska, and her death comes as a real shock.

“Most of the staff members had already heard about the situation and we read a statement to all of the students first thing this morning,” Henrichs says, “which included the fact we do have grief counselors available for both students and staff.” The crash happened around at 3:45 P.M. at a highway intersection in Knox County near Wausa, Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol says Hubert was westbound on Nebraska Highway 59 when she failed to yield to a northbound vehicle driven by a 17-year-old John Rosberg of Wausa. Hubert’s vehicle was struck on the driver’s side. Hinrichs calls the death a “tragedy.”

“Obviously, the district is very deeply saddened by that and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends,” Henrichs says. “Hopefully, the community and school can pull together to help everyone get through this difficult time.” Hubert graduated from Griswold last semester and was set to receive her diploma and participate in the graduation ceremony on Sunday.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)