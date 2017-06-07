Clinton man sentenced to prison on child pornography charges

An eastern Iowa man will spend nearly 20 years in prison on child pornography charges.

Thirty-four-year-old Michael Joseph Wilson of Clinton pleaded guilty to charges of possession and distribution of child pornography. He admitted he possessed child pornography between January and May of 2014.

A cyber-tip by Google to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to a search warrant and investigators found multiple electronic devices with a total of 197 images and 387 videos containing child pornography.

The children in the pornography ranged in age from infants up to approximately 15 years old. Wilson was sentenced to 235 months in prison.