Eastern Iowa doctor accused of misconduct surrenders license

A doctor who had been working in a Clinton hospital has turned in his Iowa medical license after being accused of misconduct with a female patient.

According to the Iowa Board of Medicine, the alleged incidents happened last September. Dr. Kiran Pandey was accused of touching the female patient’s private parts and making comments of a sexual nature. The state board accused the doctor of performing exams that were not appropriate for her medical condition and the exams done without a chaperone present.

Dr. Pandey denied the allegations, but he voluntarily surrendered his license to practice medicine in Iowa. The Board of Medicine has ordered him to pay a $10,000 fine.