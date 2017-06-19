Man charged with arson in Ottumwa house fire

Charges have been filed in connection with a house fire in Ottumwa.

Police accuse 42-year-old Shane Ryan of starting the fire last Friday morning. He was on the top of the front porch roof when officers arrived shortly after 5 a.m. Police say he jumped off the roof and lost consciousness. Ryan was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

He’s now in the Wapello County Jail on charges of first-degree arson, first-degree burglary, and violation of a restraining order. A woman, Alyssa Ryan, and a teenager were in the home when the fire started. Both escaped without injury.