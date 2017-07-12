Charles City murder suspect returned to Iowa from Chicago

The man charged in a Charles City murder case is back in Iowa.

Court documents show that 36-year-old Antoine Williams is accused of shooting 36-year-old Nathaniel Fleming, whose last known address was Mason City, multiple times with a firearm during an argument resulting in Fleming’s death.

The incident took place at about 10 o’clock on the night of June 30th at the Casa Apartments in Charles City. Williams was taken into custody on July 5th in Chicago and has been transported back to the Bremer County Jail where he’s being held on $500,000 bond.

Williams has been appointed a public defender. No trial date has been set.

(By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)