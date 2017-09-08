Western Iowa man charged in stabbing death in Minnesota

A man from a small town in western Iowa is dead and another man from the town of Deloit has been charged with second degree murder in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, at about 6:30 Tuesday morning officers responded to a report of a man being stabbed at a house. Officers found 22-year-old Andre Tirrel Reaves of Deloit suffering from a stab wound to the torso. Officers began life saving measures which were continued as he was transported to the St. Cloud Hospital by ambulance. Reaves died at 7:25 AM at the hospital.

The investigation revealed an argument between Reaves and his friend, 22- year-old Robin Russell Hanson of Deloit. Both men had traveled together from Deloit to that home on Friday, September 1st to stay through the weekend.

Hanson appeared in Stearns County Court Thursday and was formally charged. Bail was set at $1 million without conditions and $400,000 with conditions.

Deloit — the hometown of both men involved in this case — is in Crawford County. The 2010 census indicated the town had fewer than 300 residents.

(Reporting by Michael Earl, KDSN, Denison)