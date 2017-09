A 31-year-old from western Iowa will spend nearly six years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges.

Ivan Antonio Cervantes of Denison was arrested after a vehicle stop south of Harlan in December of last year.Authorities found nearly 15 grams of pure methamphetamine in the vehicle. There were three children in the vehicle with the drugs at the time of the traffic stop, too.

Cervantas pled guilty earlier this year and this week he was sentenced to 70 months in a federal prison.