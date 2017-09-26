Three charged after marijuana growing operation found in Red Oak

Three people in southwest Iowa face charges after an investigation led to a marijuana growing operation in Red Oak early Monday morning.

The Page County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Timothy Brian Housch, 51-year-old Lorrie Kay Housch and 48-year-old Lynn Kenneth Houtchens, all of Red Oak, were arrested for manufacture of a controlled substance, conspiracy and violation of tax stamp laws.

The three were charged after Page County authorities executed a search warrant at 104 1st Avenue in Red Oak at around 5:20 a.m. The arrests stem from a several-month investigation into a marijuana growing operation in Page County. Authorities say further charges are pending in this investigation.

Timothy Housch was released from the Page County Jail after posting a $5,000 bond. Lorrie Kay Housch and Houtschens are still in custody in the county jail on $5,000 bond each.

(By Mike Peterson, KMA, Shenandoah)