Iowa State releases schedule for visits by presidential candidates

Iowa State has released a schedule of open forums where the four finalists seeking to become the school’s next president will meet the public.

The forums will begin next Monday at 4 p.m. in the Memorial Union. The names of the finalists will be revealed 24 hours before each forum. Each candidate will get the chance to talk about themselves and answer questions. The forums will continue through Thursday of next week.

The Board of Regents will meet on October 23rd to hear from the search committee and interview the finalists, and then are expected to select the new president. The new ISU leader will replace Steven Leath who left to take the same job at Auburn University.

Here’s the schedule:

Monday, October 9, 4:00-5:00 p.m. in the Sun Room of the Memorial Union

Tuesday, October 10, 4:00-5:00 p.m. in the Durham Great Hall of the Memorial Union

Wednesday, October 11, 4:00-5:00 p.m. in the Sun Room of the Memorial Union

Thursday, October 12, 4:00-5:00 p.m. in the Durham Great Hall of the Memorial Union

Live video streaming of each public forum will be available on the ISU Presidential Search website .

Photo courtesy of Christopher Gannon, ISU.